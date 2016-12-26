Body of cook brought back

more-in

The body of Gopal Ram, the chef who died in Japan earlier this month, was finally flown back on Sunday. His family, which thanked External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal for their intervention, described the last 15 days as a horrid experience.

The body arrived at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here around midnight. The last rites were performed on Sunday. According to the family, the ordeal could have been avoided had the authorities been more helpful from the start.

Trouble with officials

“It is not easy when you cannot mourn a death and are instead forced to balance grief with uncertainty about whether you will be able to perform the last rites of a family member. Had it not been for Ms. Maliwal or Ms. Swaraj, my mother and I would still have been running from pillar-to-post without knowing whether my father’s body would come back,” said Jatin, his eldest son.

He alleged that the officials concerned had made his family arrange for documents like affidavits from the SDM, only to say later that these were not needed.

Twenty-three-year-old Jatin said his father had received an offer to work in Tokyo through an agent and had gone there in September. The offer, however, turned out to be false. Gopal was unable to send money home, but did not return to India. He died of a cardiac arrest there on December 10.

No savings left

The sense of closure, however, is bitter-sweet. The family now has no breadwinner. “We are in dire need of money. From 2000 to 2012, my father lived in war-torn Afghanistan, which is how we managed to build a house. He had to go abroad again because as a family of five we needed more money and had no other earning member. But God had other plans. My father has left no savings and had an insurance cover of Rs. 50,000, which is very little,” said Jatin.

Ms. Maliwal, meanwhile, thanked Ms. Swaraj on Twitter. “His body arrived from Japan, last rites completed by family. Thanks @SushmaSwaraj ji for the imm help. Condolences with the family. RIP [sic],” said her tweet.