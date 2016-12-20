Biker killed in road accident

more-in

: A man was killed and another injured after their motorcycle fell off the Salimgarh flyover in central Delhi on Sunday.

The deceased has been identified as Bhuvneshwar Upadhyay (28). His cousin Vikas Lavania (23) was riding pillion.

According to the police, Bhuvneshwar was speeding in dense fog. While negotiating a turn, he couldn’t see the wall of the flyover, and his bike rammed it. They then fell off the flyover.

While Vikas was rushed to the hospital, Bhuvneshwar’s body was found in bushes close to the accident spot a few hours later, the police said.

The helmet that Bhuvneshwar was wearing was thrown off his head due to the impact of the accident, said the police. Vikas wasn’t wearing a helmet.

The blood samples of the victims have been taken to determine whether they were drunk at the time of the accident, the police said.

In another accident, a cab hit a tempo from behind, killing one person in north Delhi’s Kashmere Gate on Monday.

The cab driver, Manoj Kumar, has been arrested, said the police.—PTI