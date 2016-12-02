Battle brewing between students, JNU administration

more-in

The Jawaharlal Nehru University administration on Thursday said that certain student protesters were trying to malign the image of the university by propagating false information related to the violence at Mahi-Mandovi hostel the night before Najeeb Ahmed’s disappearance from campus.

JNU sought to clarify its stand and efforts towards resolving the issue at various levels by publishing the steps it has taken so far. However, the JNU Students’ Union, which has been demanding justice for Najeeb, has alleged a partisan approach by the administration in handling of the incident and is currently on an indefinite sit-in at the administration block.

The administration added that they have been left with no options but to consider disciplinary measures against the violators of university rules that prohibits protest outside the administration block in the best interest of the larger JNU student community.

The JNUSU responded to the university’s claims calling it “a complete bunch of lies, insensitivity, authoritarianism and high-handedness”.

JNUSU said Vice-Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumar wants to hide the fact that the Proctorial Committee, formed to look into the matter of assault on Najeeb, found six persons affiliated to the ABVP guilty of assaulting him. However, the JNUSU added, the report has not been made public in an attempt to shield the ABVP. They added that even the Delhi High Court had pulled up the JNU administration for the way it has handled the issue.