Bansal suicide: CBI DIG Sanjiv Gautam repatriated to cadre

CBI DIG Sanjiv Gautam, accused by former Director General Corporate Affairs B. K. Bansal in his suicide letter of “torturing” him and his family, was on Wednesday repatriated to his parent cadre of Customs and Central Excise service.

The 1995-batch IRS officer had joined the CBI on lateral shift basis on May 27, 2014, till November 10, 2016, in Chandigarh. CBI sources said he had been repatriated as there was no extension from the Centre.

Bribe allegations

Mr. Bansal’s wife and daughter committed suicide in July, days after he was arrested by the CBI for allegedly accepting a bribe to favour a pharma company Two months later, Mr. Bansal, who was released on bail, committed suicide along with his son. In his suicide note, Mr. Bansal made serious allegations against Mr. Gautam and his team for torturing his wife and daughter, and also threatening action against him and his son.

NHRC notice

The CBI, which received a notice from National Human Rights Commission over this, had set up an internal inquiry. — PTI