Banks, post offices running dry

: Thursday began with banks and post offices in Noida and Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat running out of cash. This, despite the Central government’s recent announcement about offering relief to rural areas.

“We have around 50 small and major post offices in Baghpat, but we get only Rs.5 to 10 lakh,” said Baghpat Post Master Subhash Sharma.

In Noida, Post Master Surender Singh said: “The SBI branches are not giving us sufficient funds. We are unable to help customers.”

Many farmers and people below the poverty line have accounts in post offices, which have been reeling under severe cash crunch ever since the demonetisation announcement. The staff here continues to work under immense pressure. “We face challenges when it comes to pacifying people, especially after the Centre’s announcement, as people think we are intentionally not giving out cash,” Mr. Sharma said.

The Centre also gave farmers a breather by allowing them to buy seeds using the old Rs.500 notes. “After reading the newspaper, I went to buy seeds. However, the shop owner did not accept old currency. He said it was just an announcement made by the government, but no written order had been received,” said Bablu Rathi, a resident of Mehrampur village in Baghpat.

“The Centre has announced a package for rural India, but so far we have not received any cash,” said Naresh Chawdhary, a native of Jaya village in Bulandshahr.

In Noida’s Sector 18, banks did not have cash to hand out to people. “One person can withdraw Rs.24,000 in a week. But my bank is offering just Rs.5,000. On Thursday, even the ATMs ran dry” said Sangeeta Sharma, who had gone to HDFC bank.

(The writer is a freelance journalist)