Banks may be busy, but don’t delay giving compensation to victims of crime, says HC

more-in

With routine banking activities being hit following demonetisation, the victims of various crimes — be it rape or acid attack or other heinous offences — have not been able to receive compensation. The revelation forced the Delhi High Court on Wednesday to order that “banks should prioritise” their work and there should be no delay in compensating the victims.

The remarks came from a Bench of Justices B. D. Ahmed and Jayant Nath when the Delhi State Legal Services Authority (DSLSA) informed it that in the past few days there has been a delay in disbursing compensation to the victims of crime because the bank staff is busy in other work (following demonetisation).

‘Prioritise your work’

The court was hearing a matter concerning women security taken up suo motu following the December 16 gang rape case. The court had earlier ordered that all victims should receive compensation within 24 hours of a court ordering such compensation.

When amicus curiae Meera Bhatia raised the issue of delay in compensation to minor victims of rape, Dharmesh Sharma, member secretary DSLSA, informed the Bench that its “order was being followed but there were delay in recent past as bank staff was busy in other work”.

“Banks should prioritise. We have already indicated that compensation to victims should be given within 24 hours.We hope there is no delay in giving compensation to the victims,” the bench ordered.

“You tell the bank staff that this work should not be affected,” the Bench told Mr. Sharma.

Meanwhile, the Bench also directed that “the Delhi Victim Compensation Scheme, 2015 (for enhanced compensation) be notified in two weeks and no later” after it was informed that the same has finally been approved by the Centre.