Bank officials protest against non-availability of cash

more-in

Several bank officials from nationalised banks held a protest at Sector 31 here on Wednesday against the Reserve Bank of India for short supply of cash to the branches and frequent change in guidelines making their lives miserable.

The officials, under the aegis of All-India Bank Officers Confederation, gathered outside the office of Lead District Manager in the afternoon and raised slogans against the Reserve Bank of India for not supplying enough cash to their branches causing inconvenience to them and the customers. The bank officials of Syndicate Bank, Union Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Bank of Baroda and the State Bank of India took part in the protest.

Syndicate Bank Officers Association, joint-secretary, Satish Kumar Vats, who was leading the protest, said that short supply of cash was leading to routine scuffle between the bank officials and the customers but the RBI was not supplying the cash.

“There are instances of customers vandalising bank branches in Uttar Pradesh and other parts of the country. Even in Haryana, there are instances of customers indulging in violence and protests due to cash crunch. The RBI is claiming that there is enough cash, but the banks are not getting it. And the customers are blaming us. We are at the receiving end,” said Mr. Vats, demanding that RBI should end this situation at the earliest and supply adequate cash.

Corporation Bank, Sector 31 Branch, senior manager, Shailender Kumar said that his branch had not received cash for the past four days and the customers were accusing the staff of not giving them money. He added that the customers suspected all bank officials of indulging in malpractices and wanted the cash. “While the daily demand in my branch is Rs.20-25 lakh, we are getting only Rs.3-4 lakh per day. Customers demand cash as per the limits fixed by the RBI, but we do not have money,” said Mr. Kumar.

Another protester, Vijay Kumar Aggarwal, said that the RBI was changing its guidelines every day causing inconvenience to the bank officials and the customers. “We are here to serve public and are working overtime to keep our commitments. But we are helpless as we do not get enough cash. The new guideline on cash deposit has added to the chaos. Now the bank officials are supposed to act as policemen as well and probe people,” said Mr. Aggarwal.

Lead District Manager R.C. Nayak told The Hindu that the Gurugram banks had received only Rs.36 crore and Rs.33 crore on Monday and Tuesday respectively this week against the daily demand of Rs.2000 crore.