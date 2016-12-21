Bank employees fear for their lives

more-in

Western UP is simmering this winter, thanks to the cash crunch. Almost every day untoward incidents are being reported from the region, triggering fear among the bank staff working there. Many bank employees are now urging their seniors to either shift to a safer location or make security arrangements.

Last week, angry locals held hostage a branch manager of Punjab National Bank, Keshav Karothia, in Sanauta village in Buladshahr when they did not get cash.

“We are doing out job by putting our lives at risk. With each passing day the public anger is escalating. We don’t know if we will return home safe in the evening or not,” said Mr. Karothia.

Trauma for family

Not only the staff, but also their family members are reeling under tension because of the rampant incidents of vandalism in banks.

“My wife keeps calling me to find out if I am safe. Every second inside the bank we fear we might be attacked,” said Mr. Karothia, who was forced to sit on Gulaoti-Sikandrabad Road and thrashed by locals after the bank ran out of cash. “Bad elements held me hostage and manhandled me. They tore my cloths and pulled my ears. It is difficult to work under such circumstances,” said Mr. Karothia. He also blamed some local politicians for inciting the crowd.

“This is not the first incident. On November 30, a senior cashier of my branch, Mukesh Kumar, was thrashed by customers. Even that time I had complained to the district police and administration but no action was taken. Mr. Kumar was in mental trauma following the incident and he requested me for a transfer. He has now been shifted to another branch,” said Mr. Karothia.

Little cash

The bank staff said the situation is only getting worse. PNB branches in Bulandshahr are getting between Rs. 6 and Rs. 8 lakh every day, when the demand is nearly Rs. 50 lakh.

There are 112 PNB branches in Aligarh and Bulandshahr districts. There are days when no cash is available at these branches.

Another bank employee in Bulandshahr has a similar tale to tell. Ranjeet Singh, a branch manager in Balka, told The Hindu that abusing and attacking bank staff has become a normal affair now.

“Demonetisation was announced on November 8. In the initial days we were hoping that things would be normal within a month, but it has only worsened. Only one cop is deployed at our branch and on many occasions, we had a miraculous escape when the mob turned violent. There are around 10,000 accounts in my branch and we are getting Rs. 6 to Rs. 10 lakh cash on alternate days. Sometimes the money does not come even on alternate days and the customers blame us for not giving cash,” Mr. Singh said.

The well-behaved ones

Not all customers are violent though. “There are some who cooperate with us. I am a local and my staff are also residents of Baghpat, so errant customers think twice before misbehaving with us,” Subhash Sharma, post master of Baghpat district, told The Hindu.