Babus warned to reach office by 9.45 a.m. or face action

Cracking the whip on officials, Delhi Chief Secretary M. M. Kutty has warned them of strict action for not being punctual when it comes to office timings and directed them to reach office by 9.45 a.m.

Strong message

This is the first strong message to officers from the Delhi’s top bureaucrat after he found that many babus were not coming to office on time. Mr. Kutty has now directed Secretary (GAD) to keep a watch on the attendance of the officials working in the Delhi Secretariat, and to ensure that they mark their attendance in the biometric attendance system by 9.45 a.m.

“Principal Secretaries and Secretaries ensure punctuality in their departments, and if an officer/official is habitually late, then action may be taken against him/her as per rules,” he is believed to have told officials as per the minutes of a recently-held meeting.