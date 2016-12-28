BRT gets demolished

more-in

This year, the Capital finally bid farewell to the Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) corridor which had, over the eight years of its existence between Ambedkar Nagar and Moolchand, emerged as a nightmare for commuters, pedestrians and locals.

The dismantling of the 5.8km-long corridor was taken up from January 19 with the process mostly being completed by May and finishing touches being given till after monsoon season.

Constructed under the regime of the Sheila Dikshit-led Congress government at a cost of Rs. 150 crore in 2008 and part of a larger stretch originally envisaged as being connected to Delhi Gate with an exclusive bus lane, the BRT was initially supposed to be over 14 kilometres long.

In 2004, 34 BRT corridors had been suggested for construction in Delhi with the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) Limited carrying out a feasibility study for six.

First move

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, almost immediately after coming to power in February 2015, had announced its intent to do away the BRT which, down the years, became infamous for serpentine queues of vehicles, congestion and lack of safety for pedestrians due to poor management.

Later, in July 2015, the government formally announced its in-principle decision to dismantle the BRT following the accidental death of a Class V student en route to write his exam while passing through Ambedkar Nagar.

Death prompts action

Aman Kumar was crushed by a low-floor Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) bus running on route number 544. The death led to angry protesters damaging over two dozen DTC buses parked at the Khanpur bus depot followed by letters from five MLAs representing Assembly constituencies in the vicinity of the BRT.

The first phase of the dismantling process consisted of the removal of physical components such as dividers and bus stops in addition to other concrete components on the stretch.

Coming up...

This was scheduled to be followed up by plans of redesigning junctions and the installation of a new signal system which consultants are in the process of helping the government figure out.

A year later, according to the Delhi government, subways, cycle tracks and eateries among swanky bus stands will soon stand where the BRT used to.