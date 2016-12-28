BJP tells Kejriwal to resign

more-in

State BJP president Manoj Tiwari on Tuesday demanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's resignation over alleged irregularities in the party's funding.

Three accounts

Alleging that the party stood vindicated in its stand that the AAP's finding figures were fudged, Mr. Tiwari claimed the AAP has always kept three sets of accounts — one for the public domain, another for the Election Commission and the Income Tax Department and the third “which is the actual fund collection is kept with Arvind Kejriwal”.

“BJP always said that AAP's fund details are suspect and now the party has admitted errors. We believe these are not inadvertent errors but intentional manipulations. Since 2013, there have been reports of suspect funding. Ever since the formation of AAP there have been reports of doubtful funds coming to the party's coffers,” said Mr. Tiwari.

Not first notice

The Income Tax Notice on October 14, 2016 issued to the AAP, now in public domain, Mr. Tiwari claimed, was not the first notice sent to the AAP. He said the party had been given four opportunities between from June 9 and September 7, 2016 “but it did not comply”.

No moral high ground

“After the revealing notice of the I-T department, it is clear a lot has been hidden or manipulated while submitting accounts both in the list of small contributors & major donors. It’s an open and shut case of golmaal by a party that has talked a lot on political transparency since its formation in 2012,” added Mr. Tiwari.

The Delhi BJP believes, he added, that Mr. Kejriwal “has deceived the people of the country by claiming moral high ground” and now has no moral right to remain in office and should resign.