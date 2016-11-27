BJP talks to traders about demonetisation

more-in

Continuing the BJP’s attempts at dispelling apprehensions and gauging public sentiment about demonetisation, the party’s MP from Chandni Chowk and Union Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan initiated a ‘public-contact campaign’ in the trade centres of old Delhi on Saturday.

A senior party leader said that the campaign sought to understand “the difficulties of the traders due to demonetisation of high-value notes” and is scheduled to be followed by a similar event in Paharganj.

Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Vijay Goel will lead a Sahyog March with a group called Youth Against Black Money at Paharganj on Sunday.

Mr. Vardhan’s campaign started from Gauri Shankar Temple near Lal Quila where he talked to the traders at many places and heard their problems.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan assured the traders that although they “are facing difficulties today, in the future a changed trading system will develop which will make the traders more prosperous.”

On Friday, BJP Delhi chief Satish Upadhyay had participated in a “sankalp march”, organised to garner public support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move.