BJP holds ‘sankalp’ march near Parliament

BJP workers on Friday organised a ‘sankalp march’ near Parliament to garner public support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s demonetisation move. At the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, located at Patel Chowk, Union Minister of State for Finance Arjun Meghwal administered an oath of support to Mr. Modi’s fight against black money and corruption. MP Maheish Girri, Vijender Gupta and Delhi BJP president Satish Upadhyay were present at the march. — Staff Reporter