BJP bought several pieces of land just before note ban: AAP

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday claimed that the BJP had purchased land in Bihar, Odisha and Rajasthan just before the demonetisation announcement on November 8. The AAP added that a “substantial” amount of cash was used in these transactions.

The party has demanded that an independent enquiry committee be appointed to probe the last five years of transactions done by BJP’s elected members.

‘Biggest scam’

In a press conference, AAP leaders showed an alleged letter by BJP president Amit Shah authorising State unit members to make these land deals.

The AAP claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has perpetrated the biggest scam in the history of India through demonetisation and had cheated everyone on multiple levels.

“His latest announcement of an enquiry of BJP MPs and MLAs from November 8 by Mr. Shah is the biggest insult as Mr. Shah himself was complicit in converting black money through land deals,” said AAP’s national spokesperson Ashish Khetan.

The party added that the BJP had purchased land in five places in Bihar, four places in Odisha and two in Rajasthan.

AAP leaders also demanded there should be an inquiry into the funding of every political party. “If the land deals and election funding of all parties is probed then the whole country will see the real truth about black money,” said Mr. Khetan.

‘Probe corporate houses’

AAP Delhi Convenor Dilip Pandey said the committee should also investigate corporate houses that are extremely close to the Mr. Modi, like Paytm, Big Bazaar and Reliance Jio, who may have been alerted earlier as they “seem to be direct beneficiaries of demonetisation.

“The AAP would welcome such an enquiry on themselves too, now it remains to be seen if Mr. Modi and Mr. Shah are ready for it,” Mr. Pandey said.

The party has demanded that there should be a case registered against Mr. Shah for cheating and criminal breach of faith. “Asking Mr. Shah to enquire into the transactions of BJP MPs and MLAs is an insult to the intelligence of this nation,” said Mr Pandey.