BJP blames AAP, Cong calls it an ‘unceremonious exit’

more-in

The BJP and the Congress were left shocked by Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung’s resignation on Thursday.

While the the BJP said that Mr. Jung carried out his duties “despite pressure from the Delhi government”, the Congress termed the resignation an “unceremonious exit”.

‘Upheld the rules’

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta expressed his surprise and grief at the news. “The way he steadfastly stood for upholding the Constitution, Central and Delhi government rules and regulations, despite serious challenges and pressures from Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal... speaks volumes of his innate mettle and intrinsic values,” said Mr. Gupta.

Referring to the near constant tussle between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the L-G, The BJP leaders said that Mr. Jung had shown restraint in his actions, despite “grave provocations”.

Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari, however, said that Mr. Jung’s decision “appeared to be a personal one”.

The Congress, under whose rule Mr. Jung was appointed as L-G in 2013, slammed the Centre over the resignation. Delhi Congress president Ajay Maken said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government should explain the “reason behind the unceremonious exit”.

‘Deal struck?’

Mr. Maken asked whether Mr. Modi and Mr. Kejriwal had struck a deal regarding the L-G’s exit.

He also said that this was the first instance of a L-G leaving in such a manner.

“We want to know whether the Centre is trying to bring in an RSS functionary as the L-G. The Congress will oppose the politicisation of the post,” added Mr. Maken.