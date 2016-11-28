BJP assures traders of ‘achhe din’ to come

more-in

The Delhi unit of the BJP met several traders’ associations on Sunday to take stock of the issues the community has been facing since the demonetisation announcement.

Considered the party’s vote bank, the cash crunch has hit the traders hard. While senior party leaders assured that they would not be harassed, they also requested the traders’ bodies not to participate in bandhs called by the Opposition.

‘It is a transitory phase’

At a meeting called by the Mayur Vihar district BJP at Lajpat Nagar, Delhi BJP chief Satish Upadhyay appreciated the traders for contributing to the prosperity of the country. “No doubt the traders are facing loss of sales, but this is a transitory phase. Soon, doing business will be better and healthier. The economy is slowly switching from a cash flow to cashless system and once this happens exploitation of traders by tax officials will end. Trade will be cleaner and traders will be the biggest contributors to the country’s revenue,” Mr Upadhyay said.

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Vijay Goel led a ‘Janta Ka March’ in Paharganj as a mark of support for the Centre’s demonetisation move. Hundreds of youth and members of various organisations took part in the march to voice support for PM Narendra Modi.

Going digital

Later, Mr. Goel met several shopkeepers to create awareness about digital modes of payment and transactions, which would help them continue business and usher in transparency. He claimed that the trade unions appreciated the Centre’s move and had decided to ignore the demand for a Bharat bandh on Monday.

The march began with Mr. Goel sweeping away fake currency, which he called the second Swachhta Abhiyan after the PM’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.