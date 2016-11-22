Avoid smoke-filled rooms: Docs

more-in

Those suffering from asthma need to stay cautious to be able to enjoy winter

While sudden change in weather comes as relief for many, it also brings with it health implications, especially for those suffering from pre-existing lifestyle diseases like asthma.

It is essential that special care be taken during this time to be able to properly enjoy the winter season, warn city doctors. According to the World Health Organization, India is home to an estimated 20 million asthma patients — all of whom suffer from moderate to severe asthma.

K. K. Aggarwal of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) said: “We recommend that people stay away from smoke-filled rooms and highly-polluted areas. Instead, they should spend more time in parks. Given that mites also trigger asthma, patients should use mite-proof covers on mattresses and pillows, besides keeping their houses dry and cool to prevent growth of mites and moulds.”

According to physicians, there are some principals to follow to stay healthy during winter. “Wash your hands regularly. The importance of maintaining hand hygiene is stressed quite often because it is one of the best and simplest ways to avoid catching and spreading common cold and flu viruses.”

Also, sitting by the fireplace or close to a heater might not be good for asthma patients. Smoke from burning wood can cause breathing issues. This in turn may aggravate an asthma attack. Though having asthma does not make one susceptible to flu viruses, these viruses can make asthma severe or worse in some patients. Getting vaccinated will help protect them from harmful virus attacks.

“Exercise indoors and warm up before starting up as chilly waves can impact the lungs and make it problematic to breathe. That is why medical experts advise patients to opt for a gym or exercise outdoors when the weather is little warm,” he said.

The doctors added that people should clean up their heaters and replace filters as germs get deposited inside packed heaters.

“Once you start using heaters without cleaning them, it causes dust to blow through your house. This can cause an asthmatic to develop an allergy,” noted an IMA release.