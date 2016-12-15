Auto-rickshaw drivers stumped as commuters hunt for cashless rides

more-in

Delhiites who rely on auto-rickshaws for their daily commute are facing a new challenge these days: finding autos that accept e-wallet transactions.

Since demonetisation was announced on November 8, the most frequently asked question has changed from ‘Bhaiya chaloge?’ to ‘Bhaiya e-wallet hai kya?’

Rajeev Kumar, who has been providing e-wallet services in his auto-rickshaw for over a year now, didn’t face much trouble when the note ban was announced.

“At least three to four passengers pay their fares using e-wallet on a daily basis. This makes it easier for those with limited cash and ensures a hassle-free transaction,” said Mr. Kumar.

Confused

While confused commuters cope with minimal cash at their disposal, auto rickshaw drivers with negligible information on e-wallet transactions struggle to adjust and adapt.

“I don’t know about e-wallets, haven’t even heard of it,” said Suresh Yadav while waiting for passengers outside the ITO Metro station on Wednesday. “Everyone is low on cash, be it passengers or us drivers. The commuters are negotiating intensely while paying fare, some have even tried paying the fare using a Rs.2,000 note, though I am sure they knew that I won’t be able to render change”.

’Intense haggling’

Lallan, another auto-rickshaw driver dropped a passenger near the main signal at ITO, only to fall victim to intense haggling, at the end of which, he was handed Rs.20 after travelling a distance worth Rs.50. “In order to spend less cash, most people who travel by public transport that do not have fixed rates [rickshaws or auto-rickshaws] tend to unnecessarily bargain. Some just hand over a nominal amount and leave,” said Lallan.

Nabarupa Das, a third-year student at Kamala Nehru College, said: “My room-mates and I frequently visit Amar Colony by auto rickshaw but now, our otherwise fifteen-minute ride is prolonged by the search for an auto that accepts e-wallet transactions. Whether we like it or not, we really can’t afford to use up Rs.80 in cash needed for the trip.”

No passengers

Sonu, an auto-rickshaw driver near Dilshad Garden, said he has suffered a 70 per cent fall in his income over the past month as people have switched to cabs for cashless travel.

“I don’t have time to queue up at banks to retrieve cash from e-wallet transactions as that hampers my working hours,” said Sonu.

(The writers are interns with The Hindu)