Army men threaten suicide over OROP

: Four retired Army men on Tuesday allegedly climbed up a water tower near the Old Delhi railway station and threatened to jump down over the issue of One Rank One Pension (OROP).

The members had arrived from Punjab to meet defence ministry officials over OROP. However, unable to meet the officers concerned, they climbed up the tower and threatened to commit suicide. The police and defence ministry officials reached the spot and convinced them to climb down on the condition that they would be taken to the Ministry of Defence to put forth their demands.

The promise was kept, and the men later left for their hometown, said the police.

