Arjuna awardee shooter booked for rape

more-in

Incident happened on November 12; the victim claims she was drugged before being raped

: An international-level shooter has accused a fellow shooter, an Arjuna Award winner, of raping her at her residence in Chanakyapuri here last month.

A senior police officer said the complaint was received last week and an FIR based on it was registered at the Chanakyapuri police station on December 1.

Woman befriended

The woman claimed she came in contact with the accused around seven-eight months ago, when she started coaching under him. They later got close to each other, she said. The alleged crime took place on November 12 inside the government quarters which have been allotted to the woman by the company she works for.

She claimed the accused often visited her, but on that day he had gone to celebrate her birthday. “She had invited him over. During the party, the coach allegedly offered her a soft drink, consuming which made her semi-conscious. He then allegedly forced himself on her,” said the officer.

‘Backtracked’

He added that when the woman realised what had happened, she confronted her coach. The accused, in a purported bid to calm her down, promised that they would get married soon. He, however, backtracked on his statement.

The accused is absconding. “We are questioning members of the National Rifle Association of India and other government officials in connection with his whereabouts,” said the officer.