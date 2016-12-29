Arjuna awardee questioned in rape case

more-in

An Arjuna awardee shooter accused of raping a fellow sportsperson was on Wednesday questioned by the police after he joined the investigation at the Chanakyapuri police station here.

The accused has been granted anticipatory bail by a court till January 13, said a senior police officer. In her complaint, the victim has alleged that the accused — an Olympian for two years — raped her at her official residence in Chanakyapuri after spiking her drinks with sedatives.

Promise of marriage

She has also alleged the accused had promised to marry her but later refused to keep his word. After an FIR was lodged against him, the accused was contacted by the police to join the probe. Notices were sent to his Haryana residence and the National Rifle Association of India was asked to assist the police in tracing the accused. On Wednesday, he appeared before the police and was questioned at length, the police said. PTI