Anti-encroachment drive conducted on Vikas Marg

A decongestion drive was undertaken on Vikas Marg, a busy arterial road that connects east and central Delhi, on Saturday.

A joint operation between the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC), the Delhi Traffic Police, the Revenue Department, and other departments of the EDMC, the drive saw 66 wrongly-parked vehicles being confiscated.

85 challans issued

The confiscated vehicles included 47 two-wheelers and 19 cars, which were jointly seized by the municipal corporation and the Delhi Traffic Police. Besides this, 85 challans were issued by the municipal magistrate, said a senior EDMC officer.

Vehicles parked on either side of the road add to the congestion on Vikas Marg, which sees a huge volume of traffic throughout the day. Plans are now afoot to create ‘stack parking’ along the stretch to tackle the problem.

Saturday’s drive also focussed on goods displayed on roads and pavements by local shopkeepers.

Commuter-friendly

“Efforts are on to decongest Vikas Marg and make it commuter-friendly by removing encroachments like structures, vehicles and articles placed on footpaths or right of way on the road,” said an EDMC official.

The official also said that dustbins were being placed along the road to keep the area clean. “We seek co-operation from market associations and Residents’ Welfare Associations in order to make the area a model one,” he added.