Amity student found dead

Body found outside his hostel; police suspect he committed suicide

: A first-year B.Tech student was found dead under mysterious circumstances on Amity University campus in Sector 125 here on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as Udit Shankar Singh, a native of Bhojpur in Bihar.

Noida Superintendent of Police Dinesh Yadav said the 19-year-old student’s body was found outside hostel no.3 of the university, where he lived.

No suicide note was found at the spot.

“We received a call from the university in the afternoon saying that a student was found lying outside the hostel. He had injury marks on his head and body. He was rushed to Kailash Hospital, where he was declared brought dead,” said Mr. Yadav.

Autopsy report awaited

The police said it was suspected that Udit died after jumping from the fourth floor of the hostel. The post-mortem report is awaited to ascertain the cause of death.

Savita Mehta, vice-president (communications), Amity Group, said: “We do not know why the student took the extreme step. We are extending all help to his family and the police in the investigation.”

Ms. Mehta added that the university had formed a five-member committee to look into the matter.

Past incidents

On November 4, G. Sai Krishna, a first-year PG diploma student at the university, had hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his hotel room.

A native of Khammam district of Telangana, Krishna had shifted to the hostel six months ago.

On August 10, Sushant Rohilla, a fourth-year student at Amity Law School, had committed suicide at his residence allegedly because the university had debarred him from giving exams due to low attendance.

Sushant was the son of a Joint Secretary-level official in the Rajya Sabha Secretariat.

