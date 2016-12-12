Amid cash shortage, family manages to pull off a wedding

more-in

Twenty-two-year-old Laxmi had been planning for her November 24 wedding for months. Little did she know that the last few days before her marriage would be spent standing in queues outside banks and ATMs.

Laxmi is just thankful that the wedding wasn’t called off, though “demonetisation had threatened to ruin it all”.

Residents of a slum in Delhi Cantonment’s Kirbi Place, Laxmi’s family of eight runs a tiny dhaba in the locality. An extravagant affair would have been way beyond their means had it not been for the heard-earned savings of her parents Mangal Singh and Mangli Devi.

‘Marriage seemed impossible’

Despite being prepared, the family was confronted with a crisis when they woke up on November 9 to hear about the ban on Rs.500 and Rs.1,000 notes. “Laxmi’s husband’s had not demanded dowry, but the marriage seemed impossible without cash in hand,” said her father.

But just as despair began to set in, the neighbours stepped in. “They said they would do everything to make the marriage happen. At least half-a-dozen of our neighbours stood in queues day-after-day to withdraw whatever amount they could,” said her mother.

The entire family, too, stood in queues from morning to evening. Laxmi herself waited in a queue till a day before she got married. “The rest of my family waited outside banks even on the morning of my wedding. I was excused that day,” she recounted.

Uphill task

But, this was not enough. Her family still had to borrow a large sum of money at an interest rate of two per cent per month. For a family that barely earns Rs.500 per day, repaying the loan will be an uphill task, especially with the eatery doing less than usual business.

Though relieved, the family is upset with how things turned out. They had expected a breather when the government announced that a family organising a wedding could withdraw as much as Rs.2.5 lakh. Though her family visited many banks with the invitation card, Laxmi said, they were unable to withdraw the money.

Letting go of dreams

Further, the cash crunch meant Laxmi had to let go of many of her dreams. The family had to do away with the wedding hall, the band, and the reception. She barely received any shagun and the couple’s plan of visiting a nearby tourist destination was put on hold.

Dealing with loss

in business

With online payment options such as Paytm and Freecharge not finding their way into the slum yet, the family is struggling to come to terms with the loss in business.

“Many of my customers are eating one less meal a day. So, I will not complain,” said her father.