Alliance française de Delhi turns 60

Alliance française de Delhi, a pioneer in strengthening India-France cultural bonds, will celebrate 60 years of its inception. The anniversary will be commemorated by a festival to be held from Thursday to Saturday at the centre in Lodhi Estate.

Festival

This festival will be an amalgamation of a photography exhibition, round table conference and musical performances. Padma Bhushan awardee Ustad Amjad Ali Khan will perform at a concert on Friday, while Jean du Voyage will host a DJ night to wrap up the celebrations on the final day.

The conference will focus on the dynamics of Indo-French cultural cooperation. Personalities including Catherine Clément, Bernard Faivre d’Arcier, Aruna Vasudev, Balveer Arora and S.K. Misra are expected to present.

Alliance française de Delhi, which started as French Association by Francophiles in 1956, has now flourished into a full-fledged cultural centre, primarily specialising in French language teaching, organising and curating events.

Alliance president Jawahar Lal Sarin and director Jean-François Ramon said: “The occasion offers us an opportunity to appreciate the contributors to our development. It reminds us of the numerous successes we have had in the teaching of French language and to confirm our continuous commitment towards strengthening of Indo-French cultural relations.”