All South Delhi stray dogs to be sterilised, vaccinated

Starting next year, all stray dogs in South Delhi will be rounded up for a sterilisation and vaccination programme, that aims to cover all of them within one year.

Ambitious new plan

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation’s ambitious new plan will, for the first time, aim to vaccinate each stray dog every year —making sure that protection against diseases including rabies is maintained. Currently, the SDMC sterilises and vaccinates thousands of dogs each year, but has no way of knowing when the next dose of the vaccines is due. As a result, protection against diseases ends up lapsing after a year.

R.B.S. Tyagi, the director of the SDMC Veterinary Services Department, said the programme would be rolled out within six months. As per the budget 2017-2018 speech of SDMC Commissioner Puneet Kumar Goel, eight dedicated vans would be deployed for the programme. Dr. Tyagi said the process to procure the vans and get technical staff for the programme was on.

“We will be able to cover all the stray dogs in South Delhi within a year. And then we will repeat the vaccination so as to make sure the dogs remain protected from diseases,” said Dr. Tyagi.

As per the first-ever dog census conducted in South Delhi, there were 1.89 lakh stray canines in the SDMC’s jurisdiction. Of these, 40.3 per cent of the males and 27.8 per cent of the females were found to be sterilised. According to Dr. Tyagi, the SDMC had sterilised 15,222 dogs at its 10 sterilisation centres from April to October this year. In 2015-2016, the SDMC carried out 27,461 sterilisations, while 2014-2015 saw 19,398 procedures.

While four of the centres are run by the SDMC, the remaining six sterilisation facilities are operated by non-government organisations. The SDMC will be increase its own capacity by setting up three new dog sterilisation centres. The upcoming centre at Mundela is about a week away from completion, Dr. Tyagi said on Tuesday. The other centres at Masoodpur and and Nangli are expected to be ready within three months and 15 days respectively.