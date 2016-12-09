Akhilesh Yadav ‘reschedules’ Noida visit

more-in

It looks like Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav has given in to the Noida jinx by postponing a visit scheduled for December 11 to inaugurate infrastructure projects.

The Chief Minister is now expected to inaugurate the projects in January 2017 before the Assembly polls.

Noida Authority CEO Pramod Kumar Agarwal confirmed to The Hindu that the proposed visit has been pushed back. “The next date has not been finalised, but the Noida Authority has expedited work to complete all projects on time. Some projects saw a delay because of intervention from the court,” Mr. Agarwal said.

9 projects to be inaugurated

Mr. Yadav was scheduled to inaugurate nine infrastructure projects, including the Model Town underpass, a 4.8-km elevated road, a cricket stadium in Sector 21-A, a girls’ school in Sector 51, the City Centre underpass, and a cycle track, among others. He was also to inaugurate five projects in Greater Noida. Among these were the Vijay Singh Pathik Sports Complex, a building of the Greater Noida authority, a project of 1,950 affordable housing units, and a bridge across the Hindon. “Besides inaugurating projects, the Chief Minister will address the public and cycle from Noida to Ghaziabad,” a close aide of of Mr. Yadav told The Hindu.

Not the first time

Akhilesh Yadav had previously given Noida a miss when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was here to launch an e-rickshaw programme.

According to officials, the visit has been rescheduled as some projects are still under-construction. “The four projects to be inaugurated are complete. But since we have an additional month, we will finish the remaining work in the administrative building project,” said Rajiv Tyagi, general manager (projects), Greater Noida Authority.

Officials also said that the Mr.Yyadav may have cancelled the visit because the model code of conduct, which was expected to be implemented by December 20, has been extended till January. Further, the poll schedule may be revised in the wake of demonetisation. Also, important projects like a 4.8-km elevated road in Noida are incomplete. Opposition parties like the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party, meanwhile, have accused the CM of inaugurating incomplete projects.

A senior official of the Noida Authority said that the authority had already opened half of the elevated road for commuters in October. The remaining stretch is expected to be completed soon.

The Noida jinx has proved troublesome for several chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh, including Veer Bahadur Singh, Narayan Dutt Tiwari, Kalyan Singh and Mayawati, who lost their chairs soon after visiting Noida.

(The writer is a freelance journalist)