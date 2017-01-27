Air quality remains poor

more-in

Air quality in the city remained ‘very poor’ on Thursday with the level of particulates violating safe standards by up to three times during the parade hours when thousands thronged Rajpath.

According to SAFAR, the running average of PM2.5 and PM10 were 130 and 236 micrograms per cubic metre respectively, as against 60 and 100 that are considered safe.

Breaching safe levels

Between 10 a.m. and 11.30 a.m., real-time volume of PM2.5 and PM10 shot up to 199 and 237 micrograms per cubic metres at the R.K. Puram station as monitored by the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC).

At Mandir Marg, the corresponding readings were 144 and 390.

Rain to the rescue

The situation improved later during the day when rains lashed the city. The overcast weather, however, left many dejected at Rajpath. The thick cloud cover curtained the flypast of the Indian Air Force jets, a major attraction at the annual parade.

Very poor conditions have been prevailing in Delhi over the past few weeks. The Supreme Court-empowered green panel EPCA has rolled out several measures that are to be enforced under the current pollution levels as per the Centre’s Graded Response Action Plan. — PTI