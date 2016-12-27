Air quality improves slightly

more-in

Air quality around the Capital saw a slight improvement on Monday as compared to Sunday, with the wind picking up and dispersing pollutants.

While Christmas saw average levels of particulate matter rising to four times the safe limit, Monday recorded PM levels just over twice the standards. That being said, the levels of both fine and coarse particulates were highly dangerous. According to the Union Earth Science Ministry’s SAFAR index, for the 24 hours preceding 6.30 p.m. on Monday, the average PM2.5 concentration was 160 micrograms per cubic metre, putting it in the “very poor” category.

24-hour rolling average

The 24-hour rolling average for PM10 was 282 micrograms per cubic metre or “poor”. Both these levels were over two times the standards. As per SAFAR, the PM levels are expected to reduce on Tuesday, but then again increase from Wednesday.

After analysing the pollution data for last week, the Delhi Environment Department on Monday issued directions to civic bodies, the Transport Department, the Public Works Department and the Delhi Development Authority to crack down on polluters in areas where PM levels were higher.

At a meeting called by Delhi Environment Minister Imran Hussain, officials said the levels of PM2.5 and PM10 had increased on December 23 and 24 due to low temperature and low wind speed.

As per an Environment Department statement, Anand Vihar and Punjabi Bagh were found to have high levels of PM. The Environment Department asked the DDA, the civic bodies, Traffic Police and other Delhi government departments to carry out sprinkling of water and mechanical sweeping of roads, strict check on burning of waste and curbs on dust from construction activity. The Department also asked the agencies to check vehicles operating without pollution under control certificates, overloaded vehicles and those visibly polluting.