Air quality ‘moderate’ for the first time since Diwali

more-in

Air quality in the National Capital Region saw an improvement on Monday, with levels of harmful particulate matter coming down to ‘moderate’ for the first time since Diwali.

The 24-hour rolling average for both PM2.5 and PM10 as of 8 p.m. on Monday were lower in Delhi than in Mumbai, which is usually less polluted in part due to its location on the coast.

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR) index, the rolling average of PM2.5 for Delhi was 70 micrograms per cubic metre (ug/m3), putting it in the ‘moderate’ category for the first time this season. The safe limit is 60 ug/m3.

Delhi saw PM2.5 levels reach 14 to 16 times the safe limit early in November.

The average for PM10 was also lower on Monday at 186 ug/m3, also ‘moderate’. PM10 levels had reach ‘moderate’ on November 26 — a first since Diwali on October 30.

Some parts of Delhi even saw PM2.5 levels dip below the standard for a short time. As per the Delhi Pollution Control Committee, the hourly concentrations of PM2.5 at Punjabi Bagh and R.K. Puram were 31 ug/m3 at 2 p.m and 32 ug/m3 at 4 p.m. respectively.

While the improvement in air quality gave Delhiites a breather, the gains could be short-lived if the wind and weather conditions change. As per SAFAR’s forecast, both PM2.5 and PM10 levels will reduce further on Tuesday, but will increase again from Wednesday.