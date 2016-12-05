Administration using show cause notices as threats: JNUSU

more-in

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union (JNUSU) is organising a protest on campus on Monday against the show cause notices being sent to students demanding justice for missing student Najeeb Ahmed.

51 days

Marking 51 days since his disappearance, the JNUSU has been demanding an answer from the Vice-Chancellor as to why the Proctorial investigation report has not been made public and why no action has been taken against the students found guilty of assaulting Najeeb. JNUSU president Mohit Pandey said constant efforts, including e-mails, tweets and requests for a meeting with the administration for correspondence have gone unanswered. The only response they have received from the administration are show cause notices as threats.

“What is more worrisome is that the administration is using show cause notices for events that occurred in 2015 as threats to intimidate the students,” said Mr. Pandey.

In a letter seeking an appointment to discuss a host of issues on campus, including Najeeb’s disappearance, the JNUSU wrote that each year the JNU prospectus states that “the university stands for humanism, for tolerance, for reason, for the adventure of ideas and for the search of truth”.

They urged the V-C not to kill these ideas and hoped that instead of threatening students with notices, he would, in an honest move, take fair and transparent action by making the Proctorial investigation report public and immediately punish all the ABVP members who assaulted Najeeb.