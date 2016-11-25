Adam Mada casts a spell on Delhi, Gurugram

more-in

From a fascinated schoolboy to a full-time magician, Adam Mada’s tryst with magic is a spectacular tale of passion and dedication.

After dazzling Delhiites at the India Habitat Centre on Thursday, Adam will perform at Epicentre in Gurugram on Friday along with budding wizards Ash Hodgkinson and Lucas Itrawan. The event, “Mada’s Marvels,” is being jointly organised by the Australia-India Council and the Australian government.

Adam performed petty tricks as a child, but his love for magic was such that he eventually gave up his job as software developer to follow his magical dream.

A couple of years ago in Sydney, Mada accidentally set the whole stage on fire. However, the impact on the spectators was such that they believed it was all part of the show. “Tricks go wrong all the time. A master magician is one who utilises the audience’s oblivion to swiftly change the trick,” he said.

The 47-year-old has been mingling with magicians at Kathputli Colony in Delhi. His magicians’ tea party sans words with the local artists was the highlight of the day. “I owe my entire life to magic — my wife and children, my world tours...everything. I have travelled to several countries, met beautiful people across the globe, interacted with Heads of State, only because I could do magic and make people smile.”

Best-selling author and journalist John Zubrzycki, who is accompanying Mada on the tour, emphasised the India-Australia connect on the grounds of magic.

(The writer is an intern with The Hindu)