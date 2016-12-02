Accused known to victim

more-in

: The accused in the Keshavpuram incident, where a four-year-old girl was sexually assaulted and then murdered, was a familiar face in her house, the police said. The accused, Amarjeet (25), was arrested late on Wednesday.

They added that the girl's family had hosted him on the day of the incident.

Hails from same village

The accused, who drives a luggage carrier, hails from the same village as the victim’s family and is the father of a four-year-old daughter himself.

“He would often give her chocolates, sweets and even money. He had consumed alcohol with the girl's father on November 20 and then took her along on his way home. He took her to an isolated spot, where he sexually assaulted her,” said a senior police officer.

“To silence the girl during the act, he placed his hand over her mouth, smothering her and eventually killing her,” the officer added.

Spot near police post

The spot where the sexual assault took place is right opposite a police post in Lawrence Road.

On the day of the incident, the girl’s mother contacted the police after she didn’t return home.

She later registered a missing person’s complaint at Keshavpuram police station.

After the complaint was registered, officers from Keshavpuram police station searched the area but could not find her.

The girl’s body was found the next morning by a woman who had come to relieve herself at the spot.

Traced to friend’s house

The accused, meanwhile, had escaped to Bawana after the incident, and was living with a friend there. “The family had provided us some clues and his phone number. We mounted technical surveillance and arrested him after tracing him to Bawana on Wednesday evening,” said the officer.