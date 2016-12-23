Accused in Mercedes murder untraced

more-in

Almost two days after a 17-year-old girl was shot dead inside a Mercedes car by a friend, the accused in the case is yet to be arrested.

The police said that raids at the residence and other possible hideouts of 22-year-old accused Shubham in Delhi and Bahadurgarh had not yielded any result. His parents, too, have not been traced.

Friends questioned

Investigators questioned four of Shubham’s friends instead, who were released later.

The police have also obtained call detail records (CDRs) of the accused and the victim, hoping for some clues to surface.

Shubham had allegedly shot the victim in front of her house in south-west Delhi’s Najafgarh on Tuesday evening. The car, as well as the licenced pistol that was used, belongs to Yogesh, who is a friend of the accused and the victim. Yogesh and a fourth person, Nitin, were reportedly near the crime spot when the incident took place.

While there is no evidence of Yogesh and Nitin’s involvement so far, the police said they had not been given a clean chit. “Once we arrest Shubham, we will call the other two men for questioning,” said an investigator.