Delhi

Aadhaar-linked entry at IGIA soon

: Beginning next year, employees of the Indira Gandhi International Airport here will have to compulsorily carry their Aadhaar Cards to gain entry into the premises.

CISF officers said the guidelines had been issued to enhance the security arrangements at the airport.

The employees have also been issued entry passes by the CISF, which is responsible for the security of the airport that sees an average footfall of 1.2 lakh passengers every day.

Security upped

The entry cards are issued annually, and are checked every time an employee enters the airport. The airport authorities had changed the dimensions of the cards last year as well as the alphabet codes.

Also on the anvil is a biometric system of entry which will be linked to Aadhaar numbers.

