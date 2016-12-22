ATMs in municipal buildings

more-in

Banks will now be allowed to set up ATMs in schools, dispensaries, hospitals, community centres and other buildings of the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

The Standing Committee of the corporation on Wednesday passed a proposal allowing ATMs in 855 locations, which include 584 primary schools, 95 community centres and 53 healthcare facilities. Among the buildings selected are the headquarters of the corporation, the Civic Centre, and store houses of junior engineers. The proposal was moved in order to boost revenue for the corporation, which has been finding it difficult to make ends meet.

The ATMs would come up near the main gates of the buildings. The Corporation expects to earn between Rs.120 crore and Rs.148 crore a year with this move.