ASI’s role far-fetched: court

Court says the most the investigating officer can be accused of is misconduct

: While granting bail to a Delhi Police officer for allegedly abetting the suicide of a woman earlier this year a city court said that it would be too “far-fetched to say he was in conspiracy with the co-accused to instigate the woman to take the extreme step.” He had been arrested along with AAP Narela MLA Sharad Chauhan and others.

The case

The police had earlier said that Assistant Sub-Inspector Mukhtiyar Singh had helped Ramesh Bhardwaj, the alleged aide of the MLA, whom the woman had earlier accused of molestation The victim had lodged a complaint against Mr. Bhardwaj in June in which Mr. Singh was the investigating officer.

Naming Mr. Singh in the suicide case, the police had claimed that Mr. Bharadwaj was released on bail with the help of the accused ASI, who not only facilitated the process but also allegedly helped Mr. Bharadwaj harass her.

Arguing against these allegations, defence counsel Pradeep Rana said there was nothing in the records to suggest that his client had ever instigated the deceased to commit suicide or had abetted commission of suicide or had entered into any criminal conspiracy with Mr. Bharadwaj or others to instigate the deceased to commit suicide. He also pointed out that she had not named the present applicant as one of the persons responsible for her suicide.

Call records

On behalf of the Delhi Police, Special Public Prosecutor Rajiv Mohan cited call records before the court of ASJ M.R. Sethi to point out how Mr. Singh was in constant touch with Mr. Bharadwaj. He also drew the ASJ's attention to the transcripts of those conversations. He opposed bail on the grounds that Mr. Singh was hand-in-glove with Mr. Bharadwaj and was fully aware of the latter’s intentions. After hearing the arguments, the court was of the view that Mr. Singh's role could at the most be compared to misconduct of a serving police official and the case (the earlier molestation one) was even transferred from him to another officer nearly a month before the suicide.

‘Acts too remote’

“Acts of the present applicant were only too remote in this regard. Even if the applicant had been instructing Mr. Bharadwaj in this regard, in the opinion of this court it would be too far fetched to observe that he was in conspiracy with Mr. Bharadwaj and others to instigate the deceased to commit suicide,” said the order.