AIIMS to help States replicate digital project

The Centre has asked AIIMS here to help public hospitals across the country replicate the premier medical institute’s transformation project for digitising services.

The Union Health Ministry has mandated AIIMS to help the States and Union territories replicate the initiative which comprises the institute’s digital project and OPD Transformation, AIIMS Deputy Director (Administration) V Srinivas said.

A Health Care Transformation Cell has been set up under the chairmanship of the AIIMS Director, he said.

The government has also constituted a panel under the chairmanship of the Union Health Minister to review development and progress in replication of AIIMS Transformation project in States and UTs.

Pan-India outlook

The Prime Minister, in his Independence Day address to the nation last year, had recommended the Digital AIIMS Project for pan-India replication.

Becoming patient-friendly

“The transformation of AIIMS to a patient-friendly hospital under the Digital India initiative can be compared to saving the Titanic. The project has benefited 42 lakh patients since its inception in December 2015. AIIMS has been mandated by the government to conduct workshops for the project’s replication across all 12 central government hospitals and is helping several State governments to replicate the project in its major hospitals,” Mr. Srinivas added.

Kerala has approached us in replicating this initiative, he said.

The first step in Digital AIIMS project was the creation of an effective link between the institute, Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and the Department of Electronics and Information Technology (DeiTY). —PTI