AIIMS gets 53 applications for Director’s post

: Fifty-three eminent doctors have applied for the post of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Director so far, with the current head, M.C. Misra, slated to retire on January 30.

“We have received 53 applications, 35 of which are from candidates outside AIIMS. Members of the search-cum-selection committee will meet on December 12 to shortlist a few names, which will then be sent to the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, headed by the Prime Minister, for final approval,” a source said.

Selection criteria

The upper age limit for the post has been fixed at 62 years. Other requirements include teaching and research experience of minimum 10 years, extensive practical and administrative experience in the fields of medical relief, medical research, medical education or public health organisation, and adequate experience of running a scientific educational institution as its head or head of a department.

According to officials, the candidates whose names are doing the rounds include King George’s Medical University Vice-Chancellor Ravi Kant; JIPMER Director Subhash Chandra Parija; and Rasik Vajpayee, the nephew of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.