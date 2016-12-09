AIIMS for mandatory link between Aadhar, UHID

more-in

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), which generates unique health identification (UHID) numbers for OPD patients, has now requested the Union Health Ministry for mandatory linkage between Aadhar and UHID numbers.

E-hospital software

Till date, the e-hospital software of AIIMS has generated nearly 40 lakh UHIDs since it was launched in July 2015. The UHID number is a single point of reference for all patient activities at AIIMS.

“The next big step in the digital AIIMS journey would be mandatory linkage between Aadhar and UHID, which would simplify the patient journey significantly. AIIMS deputy director of administration V. Srinivas has written to Union Health Secretary C. K. Mishra, requesting a notification by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare that would mandate individual authentication for generation of UHID numbers,” said a release issued by the institute.

The e-hospital software envisages patient identification based on individual authentication from an Aadhar number. Although the software provides for an interface between Aadhar number and UHID number, it has not been made mandatory till date.

Aadhar Act

With the Parliament enacting the Aadhar Act, 2016, a legal provision for mandatory linkage between Aadhar number and UHID number is possible through a notification issued under Section 7 of the Aadhar Act 2016. Section 7 of Act provides for proof of Aadhar number necessary for receipt of certain subsidies, benefits, services, etc.