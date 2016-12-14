AGMUT, DANICS officers pass resolution against Delhi govt

more-in

: Upset with the Aam Aadmi Party-led Delhi government’s style of functioning, the AGMUT (Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram and Union Territories) cadre IAS officers’ and the DANICS ((Delhi and Andaman & Nicobar Islands Civil Service) officers’ associations have passed a joint resolution to stand united against the political executive.

As per the joint resolution passed on Tuesday, the associations have “resolved to appeal to the political executive in the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi [GNCTD] not to resort to misdemeanour, unfounded allegations, misinformation campaign, etc., against officers, under any circumstances”.

The joint resolution comes two days after Health Minister Satyendar Jain slammed the Health Secretary on Twitter for “refusing to go to hospital”.

“Shameful. LG has appointed the most incompetent, useless n insensitive IAS officer as health secy [sic],” Mr. Jain had tweeted on Sunday.

Confrontations

Since April last year, the AAP government and the bureaucrats have been constantly at loggerheads over various issues. In one case, an official had asked for unconditional apology from a Minister for “humiliating him”.

Speaking about instances of confrontation between the bureaucrats and the Delhi government, the associations said: “Some officers narrated the difficulties they faced and the humiliation they were subjected to at the hands of the political executive of the GNCTD for no fault of theirs.”

Some Principal Secretaries had in the past gone on long leaves or asked the Centre for transfer. Listing out the instances, the associations said the officers are prohibited from accessing print, electronic and social media to defend themselves even when they are spoken against in an unreasonable manner.

Maintain decorum

As per the eight joint resolutions passed, the associations have urged the political wing to maintain decorum in their comments against officials, and maintain a fair, just and reasonable attitude towards all the officials working with the Delhi government.

“Resolved to act without any fear or favour as per the provisions of Constitution, to work in a fair manner and collectively voice against injustices of any kind by the political executive of the Delhi government meted out to the officers,” read the statement issued by the associations.

Last December, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had called the bureaucrats the “B-team of the BJP” after the officials went on a strike following the suspension of two officials.