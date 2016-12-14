AAP sweeps mandi polls

more-in

The Aam Aadmi Party swept the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) polls on Tuesday with its candidates winning 14 of the total 17 seats across seven wholesale mandis in the city. The AAP termed the win “a mandate against the Centre’s demonetisation decision”.

Civic polls ahead

The mandi poll results are important as they have come a few months before the municipal elections in Delhi scheduled in May. The mandis were one of the most affected sector after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the ban on Rs. 500 and Rs. 1,000 currency notes on November 8.

Mandate against move

Delhi Labour Minister Gopal said the mandate was against the demonetisation move while AAP’s Delhi unit convenor Dilip Pandey termed the outcome as a “semifinal” to the municipal polls. APMC in Delhi helps in managing the vegetable mandis in the city.