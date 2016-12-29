AAP fields Delhi MLA against Badal

Big fight: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal waves during a rally at Muktsar on Wednesday, as AAP’s Lambi constituency candidate Jarnail Singh (right) looks on. — Photo: PTI | Photo Credit: PTI

more-in

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that Aam Aadmi Party MLA Jarnail Singh will contest the Punjab elections against State Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal from the Lambi constituency.

Mr. Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, made the announcement while addressing a public rally in Mr. Badal’s constituency on Wednesday.

“Our lion”

“We have to defeat the Badals. That’s why I propose the name of our lion, Jarnail Singh, to fight against Parkash Singh Badal,” he said.

Mr. Jarnail Singh, 43, is the AAP legislator from Rajouri Garden. He had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Lok Sabha polls from west Delhi.

A former journalist, Mr. Jarnail Singh was sacked for allegedly hurling a shoe at the then Home Minister P. Chidambaram in 2009 over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Earlier this year, the party elevated Mr. Jarnail Singh as co-in-charge of Punjab and its spokesperson in the state. Mr. Jarnail Singh also heads the committee constituted by the Delhi government to oversee the compensation of the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims.

Mr. Jarnail Singh’s name had been doing the rounds for some weeks, with party’s Punjab convenor Gurpreet Singh Waraich alias Ghuggi even hinting about the candidature.

On Tuesday, the Rajouri Garden MLA had told the media in Punjab that he would contest against anyone.

“The Badals are very unpopular and I will follow my party’s decision,” he said.

Several attempts to reach Mr. Jarnail Singh on Wednesday were unsuccessful.

“Underhand deal”

The AAP has already fielded prominent leaders such as Sangrur MP Bhagwant Mann from Jalalabad, a seat represented by Deputy Chief Minister Sukhbir Singh Badal, and Himmat Singh Shergill against Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia.

Reacting to Mr. Jarnail Singh’s nomination, Punjab Congress chief Captain Amarinder Singh said in a tweet that the move reeked of an “underhand deal” between the AAP and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to ensure Mr. Parkash Badal’s victory.

“It is a clear case of collusion between the SAD and the AAP. Jarnail Singh was a complete non-entity with no standing in Punjab. It is evident that the Badals have come to some understanding with Kejriwal to save senior Badal from a certain rout in the forthcoming polls,” Captain Singh said.

“Complete lightweight”

He said Mr. Jarnail Singh was a “complete lightweight” and the only reason to pit him against Mr. Parkash Badal from high profile Lambi constituency “could be to try and make the seat safe for the Chief Minister.”

Mr. Kejriwal responded by asking the Congress leader if he would contest against the Badals or Mr. Majithia.

Captain Singh said both the Akali Dal and the AAP were getting desperate as they were facing “imminent defeat in the Assembly elections.”

He asserted that nothing could stop the Congress from sweeping the elections with a clear majority.

Captain Singh said he would not be surprised if money had exchanged hands and the AAP had agreed to support the Badals in return for cash or other benefits.

Widespread allegations

He cited widespread allegations of corruption and sale of tickets against the AAP leadership to say there was enough reason to believe that AAP leaders were willing to sell their souls to promote their personal interests.

“Kejriwal and his party had made it amply clear over the past few weeks that they did not have any interest in Punjab or its people and were only concerned about advancing their interests,” he said.

SYL issue

Terming the AAP as an “anti-Punjab outfit of greedy and corrupt individuals,” Captain Singh said Mr. Kejriwal’s refusal to take a stand on the SYL issue made it clear that he was not interested in the welfare of Punjab or its people.

(With PTI)