AAP calls it ‘black law’

more-in

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday held its first public dialogue at Central Park in Connaught Place, where party leaders slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “enacting a black law” and alleged that corruption had gone up since the announcement.

Delhi Water Minister Kapil Mishra claimed his department was the worst hit. “Contractors cannot give money, because anyone with a current account can withdraw only Rs.50,000. They cannot pay labourers, so all work has come to a standstill. If there is no money in circulation, all the work related to sewers will come to a halt in the next five to 10 days,” he said.

Taking a dig at Mr. Modi’s call for a cashless economy, AAP leaders alleged that he had turned the country “truly cashless” as neither people nor ATMs and banks have cash.

“Bloody” move

Calling demonetisation a “bloody” move, AAP Delhi convener Dilip Pandey said over 60 people had lost their lives since the announcement.

“Mr. Modi is shifting goalposts. Earlier, he gave a call for driving out black money. Now, he is calling for a cashless economy,” Mr. Pandey claimed.