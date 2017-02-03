AAP calls budget ‘callously written’

more-in

Ahead of the municipal polls slated for April, AAP leaders on Thursday ridiculed the budget presented by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation.

‘Absurd joke’

“They (BJP) heaped miseries on the people of Delhi. The budget presented by the North Corporation is an absurd joke. It has been callously written without addressing the financial crisis faced by the civic body,” said AAP’s Delhi convenor, Dilip Pandey.

Mr. Pandey said that the North Corporation budget made promises of a project like Medicity and investments in solar energy. “They cannot afford it even if the entire budget is invested here,” he said. The North and East corporations in the Capital are reeling under a severe financial crisis that has led to salaries of the staff being delayed.

Mr. Pandey also said that the budget exposed the double standards of the BJP, which has been opposing the salary hike for MLAs in Delhi, but was building offices for its own councillors and offering them drivers and health insurance. “The AAP government is not asking for luxuries like a driver since there is no car allowance for MLAs. It shows the mentality of the BJP, which assumes that its councillors with monthly salaries of ₹3,000, have cars. The BJP is not asking for a hike in salaries of councillors because they make money out of corrupt means,” he alleged.