AAP MLA moves HC against L-G order on Waqf Board

more-in

HC moved against L-G order on Waqf Board

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the Centre and the Delhi government on a plea by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan challenging the “patently illegal” decision of the Lieutenant-Governor to dissolve the Waqf Board as it lacked his approval.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva also issued notices to the L-G and the Waqf Board and sought their reply by March 18.

— Staff reporter