Delhi

AAP MLA moves HC against L-G order on Waqf Board

more-in

HC moved against L-G order on Waqf Board

The Delhi High Court on Friday sought response of the Centre and the Delhi government on a plea by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Amanatullah Khan challenging the “patently illegal” decision of the Lieutenant-Governor to dissolve the Waqf Board as it lacked his approval.

Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva also issued notices to the L-G and the Waqf Board and sought their reply by March 18.

— Staff reporter

Post a Comment
More In Delhi
Related Articles
Please Wait while comments are loading...
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 24, 2016 6:12:00 PM | http://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/AAP-MLA-moves-HC-against-L-G-order-on-Waqf-Board/article16934882.ece

© The Hindu