AAP MLA booked in Waqf Board scam

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday registered a corruption case against former Delhi Waqf Board chairman and AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan for his alleged involvement in a recruitment scam in the Board.

“He [Mr. Khan] has been accused of recruiting more than 35 people, including the Board’s CEO, in violation of Section 24 of the Waqf Act and Delhi Waqf Rules. The alleged irregularities led to a loss of revenue,” said a CBI official.

Violation

According to the CBI, encroachers and tenants were also allowed to possess Waqf properties in the Capital in violation of the Waqf Properties Lease Rules, which caused losses to the Board. The CBI official said the FIR, as mentioned in the complaint, also alleged that the then Waqf Board was allegedly scrapped and superseded illegally by the Delhi government.

Last month, Mr. Khan was quizzed by the Anti-Corruption Branch in connection with the alleged scam. He was appointed as the Board chairman in March. In September, the AAP MLA resigned from the post.

Taking note of the allegations, Lieutenant-Governor Najeeb Jung dissolved the Waqf Board in October, rescinded the appointments made during Mr. Khan’s tenure and referred the matter to the CBI.

‘Sexual harassment’

In September, the Delhi Police had arrested Mr. Khan for allegedly molesting a woman relative. The police had invoked provisions related to sexual harassment, criminal intimidation, violation of the victim’s modesty and criminal conspiracy. The arrest was made days after Mr. Khan offered to surrender at the Okhla police station. He was later released on bail.

In July, a case of criminal intimidation and act, and gesture or word intended to violate a woman’s modesty was registered against the MLA. He was arrested and released on bail.