AAP’s Dy. CM of Punjab to be a Dalit: Kejriwal

Congress asks AAP to announce CM candidate first

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday announced that if the party forms a government in Punjab in the Assembly polls due next year, the Deputy Chief Minister of the state would be from Dalit vommunity.

On a day when the AAP released its Dalit manifesto ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls in Jalandhar, Mr. Kejriwal said, “Deputy CM of Punjab will be from Dalit community.” However, there was no word on the chief ministerial candidate of the party.

Mr. Kejriwal released the 19-point manifesto for Dalits, promising houses for all Dalits, special cell for implementation of post-matric scholarship scheme and an increase in the ‘shagun’ amount to Rs. 51,000 in the weddings of Dalits’ daughter.

“Upliftment of Dalits is a must for Punjab’s progress. Once voted to power, the AAP government would take special care of the community in the State,” said Mr. Kejriwal.

The Delhi Chief Minister said that the Punjab Scheduled Caste Commission will be empowered, strengthened and expanded to ensure that grievances of Dalits are taken seriously and discrimination of any kind against Dalits is punished.

Mr. Kejriwal said that modern ‘Pind Sehat Clinic’ in every village is an attempt to improve the healthcare system. “Every village will have a modern clinic with availability of doctor, free medicines and free of charge diagnostic tests. Health insurance scheme worth Rs. 5 lakh will be introduced,” he said.

The Congress, meanwhile, took a dig at AAP’s Deputy Chief Minister announcement, asking Mr. Kejriwal to first name the chief ministerial candidate for his party in Punjab before talking about the Deputy CM. “These gimmicks of yours are not going to help you (referring to the Dalit Deputy CM remark of Mr. Kejriwal). It was clearly a ploy to win over the community before the Assembly elections, where the AAP seemed destined to be wiped out without a fight,” said Capt. Amarinder Singh, Punjab Congress president.