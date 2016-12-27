A year on, are mohalla clinics running out of steam?

more-in

The Capital got its first mohalla clinic on July 19 last year when Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain inaugurated a two-room structure in Rajiv Gandhi JJ Punjabi Colony, a relief camp in north-west Delhi’s Peeragarhi.

The AAP government had then targeted setting up 1,000 mohalla clinics by the end of 2016. The project, which was conceived to extend primary healthcare to all, looked to address the shortage of doctors while ensuring that patients did not overburden government hospitals for ailments that could be treated at a primary health care facility.

International praise

But despite mohalla clinics garnering praise from outside India and many States imitating the project, only 100 more clinics have come up.

This is not to say that they didn’t enjoy good reception. Almost eight lakh patients were treated in just five months at 105 mohalla clinics, said a statement issued by the Delhi government.

Political tussle

Yet, the ambitious project seems to have fallen prey to a political tussle.

The AAP government’s most-talked about project was hit by controversies, as a result of which it stands delayed.

In July, Satyendar Jain’s daughter Soumya Jain had to resign from her post as advisor to the AAP government on the mohalla clinics after her appointment was questioned by the opposition. Even the BJP-led municipal corporations had issued notices of encroachment to the Delhi government.

Opposition attack

The opposition’s charge against the AAP government was that of alleged nepotism by renting buildings of ‘their men and supporters’ to open these clinics.

In August, the government decided to open these clinics in its schools and not by taking privately-owned establishments on rent.

L-G wields power

After a High Court order stated the Lieutenant-Governor as the administrative head of Delhi, the file was sent to him for approval. Armed with the HC order, the L-G — Najeeb Jung in this case — also removed Tarun Seem, the then Health Secretary and the official heading the project, citing rules. This despite Deputy CM Manish Sisodia personally requesting him not to do so.

On December 2, seeing no progress on the mohalla clinics, Mr. Kejriwal pushed the deadline of completion for the 1,000 clinics to March 2017. According to officials, the file in this regard was returned three days ago by the outgoing L-G, questioning the ‘need’ and ‘concept’ of the clinics.

With the Delhi government and the Centre embroiled in a tussle, it seems unlikely that the 1,000 clinics will meet the deadline.